Drugs, loaded guns seized in I-75 traffic stop

SIDNEY — Marijuana, MDMA and two loaded handguns were seized during a traffic stop Friday, April 8, 2022, on Interstate 75 south.

According to a press release from Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, Deputy Frank Bleigh and K9 partner Bandit were on stationary patrol on I-75 near the 104 mile marker on Friday at 4:35 p.m. when he observed a southbound silver Toyota following too close and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle that was licensed out of Ohio.

Upon contact with the vehicle’s occupant, Deputy Bleigh noted a marijuana dispensary bag in plain view. A subsequent search of the vehicle, revealed three prepackaged bags of raw marijuana, a small baggie of open marijuana edibles, three prepackaged marijuana cigarettes and 116 tablets of MDMA. Two loaded handguns were also located inside the vehicle, both of them within reach of the driver. The driver did not have a medical marijuana card or a CCW license for the firearms.

The driver of the Toyota was warned for the traffic violation and vehicle equipment violation.

The marijuana products, the firearms and MDMA tablets were seized and charges are pending, once reviewed with the prosecutor.