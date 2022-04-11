New Choices plans annual fundraiser

SIDNEY — New Choices Inc. is holding its annual comedy night fundraiser, “Give a Little, Laugh a Lot,” on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The evening will begin at 6 p.m. at The Palazzo in Botkins. The $40 ticket purchase will include dinner and entertainment. Comedian Andy Forrester will take the stage for the evening’s entertainment. Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a live and silent auction for some amazing prizes.

“We are very excited for this year’s comedy night! It is an evening of fun and laughter shared with supporters of New Choices. This is our annual fundraiser and we are always overwhelmed with gratitude because of the generosity of our community,” said Executive Director Danielle Sweitzer.

The mission at New Choices Inc. is to provide emergency shelter; crisis intervention, education and advocacy for adults and children who are victims of domestic violence; to assist victims through the criminal justice process; to raise awareness in the community through education; and to provide assistance through personal education and training to help victims break the cycle of Domestic Violence and regain control of their lives.

New Choices, Inc. is the only agency in Shelby County that provides services to victims of domestic violence. Our crisis hotline and emergency shelter are available to those who need assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

One hundred percent of the comedy night proceeds will go towards supporting New Choices Inc.’s mission and help provide services and support to the many families who live with abuse in the Shelby County community.

Call 937-498-7261 or visit www.newchoicesinc.org to purchase tickets.

Platinum supporters for the event are Sidney Body Carstar, Victory Machine & Fab, Durnell Maier Law and Digital Avenue LLC. Gold supporters are Plastipak, Cromes Edwards Funeral Home, Osgood Bank, CleanAll, Alvetro Orthodontics and Airstream. Silver supporters are Eck Refrigeration and Ruese Insurance. Bronze supporter is Klinger Thermoseal.