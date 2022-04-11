Sons vs mothers

Xavier Schroeder, 9, of Sidney, shoots foam darts from a toy gun while taking part in a mother vs. son shoot-out at The After Glow Centre in McCartyville, on Saturday, April 9. The event was an Anna splash pad fundraiser. Xavier is the son of Brian and Ashley Schroeder.

Xavier Schroeder, 9, of Sidney, shoots foam darts from a toy gun while taking part in a mother vs. son shoot-out at The After Glow Centre in McCartyville, on Saturday, April 9. The event was an Anna splash pad fundraiser. Xavier is the son of Brian and Ashley Schroeder. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_SDN041222NerfFight.jpg Xavier Schroeder, 9, of Sidney, shoots foam darts from a toy gun while taking part in a mother vs. son shoot-out at The After Glow Centre in McCartyville, on Saturday, April 9. The event was an Anna splash pad fundraiser. Xavier is the son of Brian and Ashley Schroeder. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News