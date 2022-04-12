125 years

April 12, 1897

Twenty teachers took the city school examination this week.

———

D. Oldham is building four double two-story houses and one single-story house on North Oak Avenue near where it intersects the Studevant Pike.

———

The first of last year there was considerable talk about Sidney having a new opera house and some steps were taken toward the erection of one. It was to be located in a three-story building on the property of J.C. Royon on the west side of North Ohio Avenue.

100 years

April 12, 1922

The two new Kroger grocery stores, one on North Ohio and the other on Court Street, opened for business today.

———

Sherer and McDaniel, of the City Shaving Parlor, have dissolved their partnership, Mr. McDaniel retiring. P.J. Sherer will continue the business at the same old stand.

———

Members of the Sidney Kiwanis at their meeting today named M.B. McKee and W.W. Masteller as delegates to the international convention at Toronto. O.S. Kenny and J.A. Clem were elected as alternates.

75 years

April 12, 1947

Dale Sheeley was named governor of the Sidney Lodge of Moose at the annual election held last night. Named to serve with Sheeley were: Jesse Elliott, Jr., junior governor; William Schloss, prelate; Regis Rousseau, treasurer; L.A. Bishop, three-year trustee.

———

First announcement of a new drive-in for this city, to be operated during the summer months, was made today by Harold McDermott and Harold Brown, partners in the operation. Both are members of the high school faculty. To be known as “The Huddle” it will be located at the intersection of North Dixie highway and Russell Road, with opening set for May 15.

50 years

April 12, 1972

Mrs. Karl Hesselbein, Kenwood Drive, is a home economics teacher at Anna High School and has entered the blue ribbon food fair. She has been notified that her recipe for Walnut Tarts has been submitted in the contest for favorite recipes of home economics teachers and is eligible for cash awards totaling $5,000.

———

Mrs. Lowell Watkins of Pemberton was installed as president of the Shelby County Homemakers’ Council for 1972-73 during the group’s annual “night out” last Thursday.

25 years

April 12, 1997

Don Boerger, the former director of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, became manager of the Dayton Power and Light Co.’s Sidney Customer Service Center on Wednesday. Boerger, who most recently served as the assistant manager at the DP&L site, replaced Mike Tobin.

———

CT Farm and Country, an agricultural specialty retail chain, plans to officially open a store in Sidney Friday morning immediately after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Tom Miller and other officials are expected to be on hand for the 7:45 a.m. ribbon cutting, reported the store’s manager, Molly McCumons.

———

The Shelby District of the Miami Valley Council of the Boy Scouts of America held its annual Adult Appreciation Dinner on March 27 at the B.P.O. Elks Lodge in Sidney. Gordon Loewenstein and Ernest Shaw, both of Sidney, were honored with the District Award of Merit at the dinner.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

