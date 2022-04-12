Community calendar

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

• Genealogy Help at the Piqua Public Library will be held in the historical section from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. To make an appointment at another date or time, contact 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 16

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering completely free tax preparation at Amos Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required and can be made by contacting 937-492-8354. AARP memberships are not required to utilize this service.

MONDAY, APRIL 18

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, APRIL 19

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.