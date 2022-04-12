Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2022 raises over $40,000

SIDNEY — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s annual Bowling for Kids’ Sake fundraiser pulled in just over $40,000 this year.

This year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake was held on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5, at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and McBo’s Lanes in Versailles, and was supported by 50 local businesses and individuals who sponsored, made general donations, and/or donated prizes for the event. The two-day event brought together 271 bowlers to make up 55 participating teams. Preliminary figures show that Bowl for Kids’ Sake has raised $40,067.10 for the Shelby and Darke County agency, which was $2,932.90 shy of their $43,000 goal.

Prize levels were determined by the amount each individual fundraised. Participants who raised at least $50 — $25 for those under 18 — were awarded with an event t-shirt. Those who fundraised up to $75 were entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon Gift Card, and this year’s winner was Vicki Cost.

The $500 Grand Prize had 16 entries for individuals who raised over $150. The $500 grand prize went to Deb Niekamp. Jennifer Henke and Jason Viapiano earned the $50 Kroger card for raising over $600, and the individual who raised the most money was Jennifer Henke with $1135. She earned 25 duck adoptions and two free 5k registrations and t-shirts.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a nationally-recognized fundraiser, and almost 700 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country hold their own event each year. Big Brothers Big Sisters evaluates its effectiveness and impact on a national and local level. Results show that children who are mentored are more likely to improve in school and in their relationships with family and peers, and they are less likely to skip school or use illegal drugs or alcohol.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County would like to thank the surrounding communities, businesses, and individuals who supported their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Because of our supporters, we are able to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Our vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential, and thanks to so many passionate community members, we are able to provide life-changing services that do just that. Thank you to all of our supporters who make this possible. Keep an eye out for more exciting things from Big Brothers Big Sisters in the near future,” Executive Director Katie Price said.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s 16th Annual Duck Derby & Duck N Run 5K will be held on Thursday, June 16, at Tawawa Park in Sidney. The Duck Derby is a fun way to continue supporting one-to-one mentoring programs in the community. By “adopting” rubber ducks, participants are given the chance to win prizes, all while making a difference in the life of a child. Duck adoptions, sponsorship opportunities, and 5K registrations are available on the agency’s website.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit United Way partner agency. To become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer, or enroll a child in the program, contact the local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622, or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.