125 years

April 13, 1897

It is possible that Company L, of the Ohio National Guard, will be one of four companies to go to New York City for the dedication on Apr. 27 of the monument being erected to the memory of General U.S. Grant.

———

Prof. P.W. Search, superintendent of the public schools at Holyoke, Mass., and formerly superintendent of the public schools here, has been re-elected superintendent at Holyoke for two years at a salary of $3,500 per year. Supt. Search had under him 175 day teachers and 60 night teachers.

———

At the council meeting last night, Councilman Anderson, of the street committee, reported that the property necessary for the widening of West Lane, the south end of Oak Avenue, had been condemned and the value of the property and the amount of damages fixed by the jury in the probate court. He suggested that an order in the amount of $1,000 be drawn to cover these costs. The motion was approved.

100 years

April 13, 1922

The will of the late Gen. Benjamin LeFevre, former Congressman and native of Shelby County, on file in probate court here, provides that his heirs shall keep the old LeFevre homestead, near Maplewood, as a memorial to his parents as long as the law will allow. The farm of 160 acres is located in Salem Township.

———

First prize in the Old Fiddler’s contest at the high school auditorium last night went to George Baker, of East Sidney. Bill Kiggins took second place and Ben Blake of East Sidney third place. Ralph Elliott gave three monologues on the program sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

75 YEARS

APRIL 13, 1947

Sidney will have a new veterinarian with the announcement today by Roy M. Ware that he is opening an office at his home near Pasco. Dr. Ware recently completed his course of study at Ohio State University, Columbus. He has purchased the old William McClure farm, recently owned by George Tilton.

———

Dr. Harry Wain, Shelby County health commissioner from 1939 to 1942 and health commissioner of Miami County at the present time, has been appointed to the newly created post of associate director of the Miami Valley hospital in Dayton.

———

The Botkins Grain Company is announcing the installation of two California pellet mills for the manufacture of mash feeds into pellet form for livestock and poultry. Installation of the new equipment is another step in the expansion program being carried out by the company.

50 years

April 13, 1972

Sixteen-year-old Barbara Thompson, Houston High School junior, has been named Miss Hope mascot for the Shelby County Cancer Society.

———

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Highways has requested program approval from the Federal Highway Administration for installation of short arm gates and a flasher warning lights system to protect the Vandemark Road (County Road 135) – Penn Central Railroad grade crossing at Sidney’s south corporation line.

25 years

April 13, 1997

Shelby County Commissioners told city of Sidney officials that they need help from the city in developing downtown parking for county employees, or their planned new social services building will be constructed somewhere in the county. The ultimatum, in effect, was given during a congenial, but business-like meeting of county and city officials Monday evening at the new Sidney fire station on Poplar Street.

———

PHOTO – Julie Moeller and Barbara Ruhenkamp have fun with some very big playing cards as they make preparations for Monte Carlo Night in Fort Loramie. The event is sponsored by GYM, Inc. GYM currently is helping to fund the new all-weather track at the high school.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_Logo-for-SDN-8.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org