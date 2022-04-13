Work to begin on airport ramps

NEW KNOXVILLE – At the April 12 meeting of the Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA), members learned that a solitary bid on a project to improve several ramps at the Neil Armstrong airport will not cover the cost of the original plans.

Jason Clearwaters of BF&S, the ACAA’s consulting firm, said only one firm, Kwest Group, bid on the project to replace four concrete ramps at the airport. Clearwaters said that since the bid was $484,050 and the county commissioners had budgeted $375,236, they would only be able to do about three aprons and one-half of the fourth. Work is expected to begin in mid-July and be done in mid-September.

Clearwaters said whatever they cannot finish this year will be resubmitted to ODOT next year.

In other action, the ACAA approved raising the price of Jet A fuel to $6.39 per gallon. Fiscal officer Mark Howe explained that the cost of that fuel had gone up 45 cents since March.

The ACAA also accepted a bid of $3,702.40 bid from Taylor Paving and Striping to seal coat the Hangar J parking lot. The other bid for the project was $4,375 from Western Ohio Asphalt.

Howe also relayed to the ACAA a progress report submitted by Airport Manager Ted Bergstrom. Bergstrom did not attend due to illness.

Howe said a total solar eclipse will be going directly over the airport on Monday, April 8, 2024, and Bergstrom wants to form a planning committee to help with plans for what could be a large quantity of flights coming into the airport to participate in the event.

Progress on other projects was in Bergstrom’s report.

Hangar F: Rhino Flooring has begun repair on trouble spots in the epoxy floor.

Hangars G and H: quotes to paint the exterior of both are in and under review. In regards to Hangar H, additional quotes are being sought on metal work.

Airport service road project: Three quotes have been received and are under review. Additional discussions are on-going in regard to the timing of this project.

Advertising in the new terminal: one display case remains and there is a request for electronic advertising.

The next meeting of the ACAA is Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

