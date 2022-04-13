Edison State to recognize administrative professionals

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will present a free online workshop on Tuesday, April 26, from 12:30–4 p.m. in recognition of Administrative Professionals Day that salutes the many contributions of office support staff throughout the area.

The online workshop is open to all office support professionals, including administrative assistants, executive assistants, office managers, and other employees who provide secretarial or administrative support for one or multiple supervisors. Supervisors and managers of those administrative professionals are encouraged to attend with their valued employees.

“This is our second year honoring administrative professionals through an online format and 29th year overall,” said Marva Archibald, Assistant Professor of Business at Edison State. “We hold this event each year to celebrate the many contributions that administrative professionals bring to the workplace.”

At this year’s workshop, the featured speaker will be Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State. Larson will provide a keynote address on the theme “Conflict Resolution.” Conflicts will occur throughout life, but there are many ways to deal with them. Larson will share a lively message that will help people build a framework for facing conflicts, both in the office and in personal situations. This framework will help participants to never see conflicts the same again.

Participants will have the option to attend two of four breakout sessions addressing pertinent topics. Sessions include “Business Etiquette and Dining Tips” from Roger Fulk, Edison State; “Technology in the Workplace” by Dr. Andy Runyan, Edison State; “Providing Exceptional Customer Service” by Cindy Frantz, Scott Family McDonalds; and “Tips and Tricks of the Trade” from various administrative office professionals.

For more information or to register for the workshop, email Marva Archibald at [email protected] or call 937-778-7908 or email Roger Fulk at [email protected] or call 937-381-1547.