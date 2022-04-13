SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Keith Patrick Berning, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Ashely Nicole Castillo, 30, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Christopher S. Chilton, 51, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Patrick Todd Dearwester, 21, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Charles Fent, 45, of Rockford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caroline Lucille Lowe, 18, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bridget J. Weaver, 44, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amber Marie Whittaker, 34, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rita F. Harness, 60, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Patricia Ann Forsythe, 75, of Piqua, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Charles Brian Partington, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Juanita M. McCrum, 81, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Zach Reed, 29, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under influence, failure to control/weaving, expired plates and probation violation, expired plates dismissed, $463 fine.

Jamie Tharp, 33, of Cincinnati, was charged with right-of-way at private driveway, alley or building, $136 fine.

Tojia E. Sutherland, 44, of Hollywood, Florida, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Robert Harmon, 36, of Lima, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Richard J. Griffith, 57, of Wapakoneta, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under influence, expired plates and contempt, $163 fine.

Kirk Tavion Brown, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $488 fine.

Timothy Joseph Dieter, Jr., 30, of Englewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Caleb A. Pianowski, 21, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andre A. Hutson, 36, of Roseville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jalia Autumn Nicole Gault, 22, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Maria G. Alonso, 24, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marilyn L. Knief, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Jason Matthew Kelly, 47, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Alan M. Gepfrey, 48, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Aaron Pierce, 25, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.

Edward D. Adkins, 70, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Mark A. Hughes, 63, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher S. Close, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Miriam L. Smith, 29, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cheryl A. McAlexander, 44, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Hailey J. Cook, 25, of Piqua, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Candy J. Vonderhuevel, 50, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

John Lee Robinson, Jr., 55, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clark M. Fledderjohann, 60, of Botkins, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Braun Alexander Dillard, 26, of Denver, North Carolina, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $157 fine.

Besart Ala, 27, of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alec Richard Adams, 24, of Fremont, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dusten M. Bingham, 39, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and reasonable control, $286 fine.

Quinne A. Hinderliter, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jacob N. Teasley, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and expired plates, latter dismissed, $288 fine.

Morgan Borland Maurer, 26, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy Beth Wenmoth, 46, of Cleveland, North Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tana Jolynn Allen, 22, of Lakeview, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Frederick D. McClusky, 53, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $105 fine.

Jason H. Marchal, 30, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Penny L. Henderickson, 56, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Yndra Zenon Guerra, 58, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jacob N. Teasley, 21, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license and expired plates, $413 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

