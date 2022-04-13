Staying balanced

Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Nikki Adams, left, prepares to time Dolly Ragle, as she performs a Timed Up and Go Test with the help of Physical Therapist Assistant and Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Director of Rehabilitation Ashton Applegate, all of Sidney. The Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation members were at the Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County on Wednesday, April 13, to give blood screenings, test blood pressure and perform balance tests. They were also highlighting Parkinson’s Awareness Month and the need for fall prevention which becomes a serious issue as people age.

Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Nikki Adams, left, prepares to time Dolly Ragle, as she performs a Timed Up and Go Test with the help of Physical Therapist Assistant and Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Director of Rehabilitation Ashton Applegate, all of Sidney. The Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation members were at the Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County on Wednesday, April 13, to give blood screenings, test blood pressure and perform balance tests. They were also highlighting Parkinson’s Awareness Month and the need for fall prevention which becomes a serious issue as people age. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_SDN041422BallanceTest.jpg Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant Nikki Adams, left, prepares to time Dolly Ragle, as she performs a Timed Up and Go Test with the help of Physical Therapist Assistant and Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Director of Rehabilitation Ashton Applegate, all of Sidney. The Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation members were at the Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County on Wednesday, April 13, to give blood screenings, test blood pressure and perform balance tests. They were also highlighting Parkinson’s Awareness Month and the need for fall prevention which becomes a serious issue as people age. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News