Sidney Council honors police telecommunicators

SIDNEY — It is National Telecommunication Technician Week in the city of Sidney. Mayor Mardie Milligan announced the proclamation recognizing April 10-16, 2022, as the week to honor Sidney dispatchers during the Sidney City Council meeting Monday evening.

“The safety of law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel is dependent upon the preciseness and accuracy of information obtained from citizens who telephone the city of Sidney telecommunication center, and public safety telecommunicators are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with those providing emergency services,” Milligan said in part when presenting the proclamation to two of Sidney’s dispatchers, and Capt. Rob Jameson, who had been training in the dispatch center during the previous weeks.

She further noted telecommunicators are the single vital link for police and fire by providing them with information and helping to ensure their safety. Sidney dispatchers, Milligan said, contribute substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of those suffering injuries.

“Our public safety telecommunicators have exhibited compassion, understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job duties over the course of the past year,” Milligan said before urging all citizens to join the city in “honoring the men and women whose conscientiousness, diligence and professionalism help to keep our community, our citizens and visitors safe.”

Jameson had been training in the dispatch center for the previous two weeks to better understand that side of the Sidney Police Department and to more fully learn his newly promoted position as captain. After Milligan presented the proclamation honoring Sidney telecommunication technicians, Jameson thanked, praised and named each Sidney dispatcher by name for their hardwork, dedication and caring attitude in serving a multitude of roles to various people of the community.

“For the past 25 years I have been a police officer on the receiving end of radio communications with our dispatchers. I have been in the telecommunication center hundreds and hundreds of times, and I’ve observed these ladies work on a variety of calls, but it wasn’t until I actually took a seat at one of these radio consoles that I truly understand what they do. …They are a multitasker that have no time for mistakes; this list can go on and on. … Having spent the past two weeks working with one of our dispatchers, it has given me a new-found respect for what they do and who they are,” Jameson said. “Our dispatchers make this job look very easy and it is very far from that.”

In other business at the end of the meeting during staff comments, Fire Chief Chad Hollinger informed all present Sidney Firefighter Tony Marchal has been selected as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year. Marchal will be officially presented the award and to council members during the May 23 City Council meeting.

Also Monday, Council member Jenny VanMatre was absent and her absence was excused by City Council.

In final business, Council went into an executive session to consider the employment of a public official. No action was taken by council when they emerged from the session on the topic.

Sidney telecommunicators Abbey Goins, left to right, and Renee McDowell, along with Sidney Police Capt. Rob Jameson are presented the proclamation Mayor Mardie Milligan is reading at Monday evening’s Sidney City Council meeting. National Telecommunication Technician Week is recognized April 10-16, 2022. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_dispatchers.jpg Sidney telecommunicators Abbey Goins, left to right, and Renee McDowell, along with Sidney Police Capt. Rob Jameson are presented the proclamation Mayor Mardie Milligan is reading at Monday evening’s Sidney City Council meeting. National Telecommunication Technician Week is recognized April 10-16, 2022. Sheryl Roadcap| Sidney Daily News