Officials investigate fatal crash

A collision Wednesday afternoon, April 13, in the 10000-block of County Road 25A between a pickup truck and car has resulted in one fatality. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol and Anna Fire Department responded. Traffic was blocked in both lanes. No other information was available at press time. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_SDN041422FatalCrash.jpg A collision Wednesday afternoon, April 13, in the 10000-block of County Road 25A between a pickup truck and car has resulted in one fatality. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol and Anna Fire Department responded. Traffic was blocked in both lanes. No other information was available at press time. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News