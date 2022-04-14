125 years

April 14, 1897

Five sticks of chewing gum and a puzzle, all for one cent at C. Burkhart’s – adv’t.

The City Board of School Examiners met yesterday afternoon and passed on the examination of teachers held last week. Of the 20 who took the examination, 17 passed; two were granted five-year certificates; two, three-year certificates; five, two-year certificates, and eight, one-year certificates.

100 years

April 14, 1922

J.M. Klase has announced that he will be a candidate for re-nomination as county commissioner subject to the decision of the Democratic primary election in August. He was elected commissioner two years ago.

The courthouse and most of the business houses in the city will be closed Friday afternoon from 12 to 3 p.m. in observance of Good Friday, with special services to be held at the M.E. Church.

Three of the new steel traction cars passed through Sidney yesterday afternoon enroute from Cincinnati to the Toledo and Western Line. They are built on the same order as the new cars for the Western Ohio here only the latter will be somewhat larger, having a seating capacity for 52 people and baggage space.

75 years

April 14, 1947

Shelby County stands first in the state of Ohio in the total financial loss resulting from accidents to farm people. This fact was revealed at a meeting yesterday afternoon of the Shelby County rural safety committee at which it was reported that accidents to farm residents in the county in 1946 cost $106,446.

Fred Dull, Sr., an official at the Monarch Machine Tool Co., has been named chairman of the drive of the Shelby County American Cancer Society drive. Dull’s appointment was made by E.S. Patterson, Ohio campaign chairman.

50 YEARS

APRIL 14, 1972

Mrs. Frank Amann will serve as president of Newman Club for 1972-73. Serving with her will be Mrs. Herbert Schlater, vice president and flower chairman; Mrs. Charles Lessing, secretary; and Mrs. Paul Koerner, treasurer.

BOTKINS – Botkins fire and police departments worked most of the night, starting about 9 p.m. when a deluge of rainfall flooded streets and basements of homes in various portions of the village. No official measurement of the rainfall was available, but estimates were that more than four inches fell within a short time.

25 years

April 14, 1997

PHOTO – Workmen continue construction of an addition to the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA in Sidney. A $2.2 million expansion project started last year includes this construction. Additions include a new multipurpose room for such sports as soccer and open family time, a fitness and a handicapped accessible lobby. There will also be a new play area and drop-off area for child care.

New owner, new location and new hours. All are changes at Magnum Music. Formerly owned by Rick Fischio and located on Russell Road, the music store was purchase by Wayne Bray from his former boss and moved to its new location at the Vandemark Center.

PHOTO – Kenneth Albers works his Ditch Witch trencher to dig a ditch to install some corrugated plastic lines for the eventual installation of a septic tank and leach field. He recently started Albers Trenching from his home.

Rose Tracey says she’ll do just about anything to make someone smile. Considering where she works, bringing smiles can sometimes be a challenge. Tracey is the new director of Adult Daycare Center of Shelby County, a program operated through Fair Haven Shelby County Home. Adult day care is designed to meet needs of frail and impaired elderly Shelby County residents. Adult day care can mean the difference between these residents remaining at home or moving into a nursing-care facility.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

