Artifact Show and book signing to be held in Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Historical Association will present an artifact show and book-signing on Sunday, April 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Fort Loramie Elementary School.

The artifact show will feature a wide variety of artifacts from the surrounding area, including arrowheads, pottery, stone tools, military items, and more.

At 1 p.m., author Bob Hunter will speak about his book “Road to Wapatomica – A Modern Search for the Old Northwest.” Hunter’s search for history on Fort Loramie streets and street corners, in Fort Loramie parks and even in Fort Loramie backyards, led him on a journey across the Midwest in search of memorable moments from the days of the old Northwest. Forts, trails, trading posts, Native American villages, battlefields, gravesites and landmarks are all on his radar, as he tries to separate legend from fact, and introduces us to the people he encounters along the way.

Hunter is the author of 11 books. He served as sports columnist for the last 24 years of his more than 40 years at the Columbus Dispatch. He has been a member of the board of trustees of the Columbus Historical Society since 2011.

“Road to Wapatomica” will be available for purchase and signing by the author.

Following Hunter’s presentation, there will be a sneak peek of the Wayne’s Legion Research Group’s fall presentation of their findings from the Fort Loramie “fort site.”