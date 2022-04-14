Senior Center Singers to hold April concert

SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers will perform a concert on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County.

Director Freda Maxson and Pianist Sharon Geissler will lead the choir with a program full of show tunes and other various genres of music. There will be several solos, performed by choir members Pam Moorman, Don Freisthler, Freda Maxson, Sharon Geissler and Dave Easton.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave. and the doors will be open at 2:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, with light refreshments available.