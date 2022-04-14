SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Chad M. Hamilton, 35, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to file registration, dismissed, $107 fine.

Amy N. Idle, 37, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Arianna M. Ordean, 20, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Perry Ervin Kinser, 59, of Corryton, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mendrell Lamon Lemon, 44, of Dexter, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaylee Merges, 29, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daniel P. Poeppelman, 56, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan C. Leiss, 36, of Maplewood, was charged with driving under suspension 12 points, driving under suspension from prior driving under influence, use of unauthorized plates and speeding, all dismissed except driving under suspension 12 points, $388 fine.

Ricky Joe Sharp, 30, of Tiffin, was charged with driving under suspension and driving right side of roadway, $105 fine.

Jerry R. Grise, 33, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Samantha Renee Dilsaver, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Morgan T. Marker, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension from prior driving under influence, $488 fine.

Leigh A. Cline, 45, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

John Timothy Katz, 48, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles John Schemmel, II, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cheyanne Blankenship, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving with temporary instruction permit without licensed driver, $136 fine.

Jacob B. C. Hummel, 22, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Jacquelyn Chemberlin Thornton, 57, of Russells Point, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Sirus Michael Gibson, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Gabriel J. Gage Baker, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/points suspension, $382 fine.

Julie Ann Clymer, 24, of Adrian, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dejuan Lamont Berry, 48, of Canton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Haylie Schlater, 28, of Rossburg, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Gage D. Wannemacher, 20, of Anna, was charged with passing of vehicles to left, $131 fine.

Justin M. Craig, 44, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

James A. Blankenship, 55, of Minster, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Edward John Grant, II, 26, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cherry Fenton, 45, of Conover, was charged with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic, $136 fine.

Robert Hires, 67, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer L. Fergus, 33, of Sidney. was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Jonathan Fuentes, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Morgan Olivia Mescher, 21, of Maria Stein, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Christopher Seldon, 35, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lorie Lee Marie Lynne Lyons, 31, of Piqua, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Zachary Richard Coby, 20, of Elida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Larry B. Elliston, 48, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension, $255 fine.

Aaron W. Hughes, 43, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Jared Lee Meyer, 21, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Morgan C. Oneal, 27, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Adam C. Petitjean, 37, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gerald Edward Sambaer, III, 22, of Okemos, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas Paul Barlow, 74, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Shawnda Nicole Jones, 44, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Jordan Rae Demarcus, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Alex A. Cruz Gonzales, 48, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Casey Allen Neal, 33, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

