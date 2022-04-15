125 years

April 15, 1897

The Cincinnati “Post,” commenting yesterday on the big convention of the Ohio Grand Lodge of Odd Fellows to be held in Sidney next month, reported that more than 400 members from Cincinnati can be expected to attend the session. It has been estimated that as many as 2,000 members of the lodge from across the state will be in attendance at the convention.

———

Prospects for the race meeting of the Sidney Driving Club in this city June 8-11 are very flattering. Secretary Kah has written to over 50 horse men and invited them to be here with their horses. He has received answers from most of them and a great many are sure to be here.

———

Complaint has been made to the public by the railroad companies about boys loitering around the depots and jumping on moving trains. All boys continuing to loiter around the depots and jumping on trains will be arrested and fined.

100 years

April 15, 1922

C.D.W. Anderson, of the Anderson Electric store on Main Avenue, has installed a complete radio outfit in his store and it is now in full operation. The outfit is connected with the large tower recently erected on the Thedick building which is to be used by the Sidney Telephone Co.

———

At the meeting of the Republican executive committee Friday evening, Mark Miller was endorsed for appointment as clerk of the board of elections. Lisle Hopkins, who has been connected with the board in the capacity of clerk and deputy for the past few years, and who had the endorsement of the American Legion, was also a candidate for the endorsement.

75 years

April 15, 1947

Four from Shelby County were among the Democratic leaders in a six-county area present at Wapakoneta Saturday evening for a dinner at which State Chairman Albert Horstman was the guest speaker. The group included: Postmaster William Swonger, Service Director E.D. Aneshansley, Robert Kaser, and Carl Lehman.

———

An average of 57 persons per week received unemployment benefits in the Sidney area during the month of March, Manager Ernest C. Ludwig, of the local office of the Bureau of Unemployment compensation, said today. Of this number, 24 were unemployed ex-servicemen receiving $20 per week under the federal servicemen’s readjustment act.

———

Marion F. Davis is a visitor in Sidney for a few days, following his return as a member of Admiral Richard E. Byrd’s fourth expedition to the Antarctic. Davis, a civilian electric engineer, was attached to the expedition as a representative of the naval ordinance laboratory.

50 years

April 15, 1972

RUSSIA – Cyril Paulus, long-time Russia fire chief, was given the oath of office of councilman by Mayor Leo Francis at the village council meeting this week. Paulus was appointed by the mayor and approved unanimously by the council. Paulus replaces Robert Schwartz, who resigned to become police chief.

———

Cadet Dan Spangler. The sound of that name has a nice ring to it and for the next four years it will be Dan’s title. The Sidney High School scholar and athlete has been accepted at the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y.

25 years

April 15, 1997

PHOTO – Participants in the Tri-County Pond Clinic examine filamentous algae from the pond on property of Calvin McCorkle along Short Road. The Thursday event was sponsored by the Ohio State University Extension. Among those who took part in the clinic were Drew Goettemoeller, 9, of McCartyville; Lance Soliday of Sidney; and Eric Norland of Columbus, a specialist with the OSU Extension. Participants learned about such issues as fish management, aquatic plant management, and weed and pest control.

———

FORT LORAMIE – “The Music Man,” Fort Loramie High School’s spring musical, will be presented in the gymnasium of the elementary school, musical director Ted Oldiges announced. The lead in the musical is being portrayed by Brad Turner. The senior student plays the role of Harold Hill, the Music Man. Junior Pam Brandewie plays the role of Marian Paroo, the town librarian.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

