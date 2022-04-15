SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Dennis Cook, 78, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, all dismissed, $207 fine.

Michael Liveston, 27, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Michael Evan Bogard, 58, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Malachi Sagarious Mowery Felts, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

John C. Schoffner, 52, of New Knoxville, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Edward A. George II, 57, of Versailles, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $131 fine.

Brooke Elizabeth Langan, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Antonio Cavazos Jr., 27, of Pharr, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexxus Jordyn Gorham, 20, of Bellfontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jenna Renee Honaker, 21, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas Roger Struck, 26, of Springfield, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Matthew A. Kiser, 31, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Jack R. Kramer, 73, of Yellow Springs, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Dustin C. Fortman, 32, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Tia Patrick, 20, of Pontiac, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rohan Sachdeva, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephen E. Rose, 44, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Paula Tigert, 46, of Marine City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ajay Win, 46, of Fort Wayne, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander Grilliot, 20, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Lee Reier, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Stephanie Starr Kapnick, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jadyn N. Curl, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Johnathan Andrew Unum, 29, of Botkins, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Justin Neville, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Joel M. Goodman, 32, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $107 fine.

Britney R. Young, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Dylan Chamblin, 32, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Sandra L. Orourke, 42, of Utica, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Randahl Tyson Wheeler, 36, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $382 fine.

Mackenzie Ann Vanderhorst, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chance E. Miller, 22, of Russells Point, was charged with no operator’s license, $180 fine.

Ashley Susan Steinke, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Isaiah J. Stephens, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.

Margo Ann Bowers, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Kalip Issiah Crawford, 18, of Houston, was charged with right way when turning left, $136 fine.

Paul A. Wiseman, 38, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Zachary Allen Truesdale, 28, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Chloee R. Sharrock, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Zachary Tyler Christman, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Austin W. Slife, 27, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kaitlyn Kavanaugh, 26, of Marion, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joseph A. Jeffers, 32, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Joseph R. Jones, 29, of West Mansfield, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Lane A. Persinger, 22, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $160 fine.

Anthony W. Gerstner, 63, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Stephanie R. Steenrod, 33, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

