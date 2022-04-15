SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Dennis Cook, 78, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, all dismissed, $207 fine.
Michael Liveston, 27, of Anna, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Michael Evan Bogard, 58, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.
Malachi Sagarious Mowery Felts, 23, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
John C. Schoffner, 52, of New Knoxville, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.
Edward A. George II, 57, of Versailles, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $131 fine.
Brooke Elizabeth Langan, 20, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Antonio Cavazos Jr., 27, of Pharr, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alexxus Jordyn Gorham, 20, of Bellfontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jenna Renee Honaker, 21, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Thomas Roger Struck, 26, of Springfield, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Matthew A. Kiser, 31, of Fort Loramie, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Jack R. Kramer, 73, of Yellow Springs, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Dustin C. Fortman, 32, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Tia Patrick, 20, of Pontiac, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rohan Sachdeva, 21, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stephen E. Rose, 44, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Paula Tigert, 46, of Marine City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ajay Win, 46, of Fort Wayne, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alexander Grilliot, 20, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Justin Lee Reier, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Stephanie Starr Kapnick, 30, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jadyn N. Curl, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Johnathan Andrew Unum, 29, of Botkins, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.
Justin Neville, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Joel M. Goodman, 32, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $107 fine.
Britney R. Young, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Dylan Chamblin, 32, of Troy, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Sandra L. Orourke, 42, of Utica, Michigan, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Randahl Tyson Wheeler, 36, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $382 fine.
Mackenzie Ann Vanderhorst, 24, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Chance E. Miller, 22, of Russells Point, was charged with no operator’s license, $180 fine.
Ashley Susan Steinke, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Isaiah J. Stephens, 31, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $111 fine.
Margo Ann Bowers, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Kalip Issiah Crawford, 18, of Houston, was charged with right way when turning left, $136 fine.
Paul A. Wiseman, 38, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Zachary Allen Truesdale, 28, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Chloee R. Sharrock, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Zachary Tyler Christman, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Austin W. Slife, 27, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kaitlyn Kavanaugh, 26, of Marion, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Joseph A. Jeffers, 32, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Joseph R. Jones, 29, of West Mansfield, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Lane A. Persinger, 22, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $160 fine.
Anthony W. Gerstner, 63, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Stephanie R. Steenrod, 33, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
