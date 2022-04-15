Rachel Barhorst receives UNDER 40 award of the Ohio Pharmacists Association

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Pharmacists Association (OPA) announced that Rachel Barhorst, PharmD, BCACP, BC-ADM, of Fort Loramie, is a 2022 recipient of an UNDER 40 Award in recognition of her leadership, excellence, and vision in the practice of pharmacy. This award was presented at the OPA 144th Annual Conference held April 1 through 3.

A graduate of Ohio Northern University, Barhorst currently serves as director of Clinical Pharmacy and Residency Program director at Family Health Services of Darke County. She started the clinical pharmacy program at this site and expanded its services to provide medication therapy management, adherence packaging, shared visits for diabetes, COPD, smoking cessation, and more. She has implemented collaborative practice agreements with physicians for diabetes and smoking cessation, with the goal of continuing to expand into other disease states. She has gone above and beyond in trying to serve her patients by showing empathy driven patient-specific care.

“We are pleased to recognize Rachel Barhorst who has exemplified leadership, excellence, and vision in her practice. She has been a valued member of the Association, and we look forward to her future contributions to the profession of pharmacy,” OPA Executive Director Ernest Boyd said.

OPA, established in 1879, represents more than 4,000 pharmacists, pharmacy educators, and pharmacy students throughout the state. It is OPA’s mission to unite the profession of pharmacy and encourage interprofessional relations, while promoting public health through education, discussion, and legislation.