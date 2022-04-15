Russia announces prom king, queen candidates

RUSSIA — Russia Local Schools has announced the prom court for the 2022 Junior-Senior Prom, to be held Saturday, Aprul 23.

The queen candidates are Ava Daniel, daughter of Keith and Joyce Daniel; Sophie Francis, daughter of Josh and Jana Francis; and Rachel Hoying, daughter of Mark and Gina Hoying.

The king candidates are Ethan Luthman, son of Bonnie Luthman; Jonas Magoto, son of Nate and Lisa Magoto; and Samuel York, son of Mike and Maria York.

This year’s theme is “Welcome to Wonderland” and promenade begins at 6 p.m., with a banquet to follow beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Remy Hall in Russia. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:45 p.m. and the dance will be held from 8 to 11:45 p.m., with after prom at Russia Local Schools from midnight to 1:30 a.m.