COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases rose by one case this week.

There are currently 208 active COVID cases in the county — up one case from the 207 cases reported last week.

In total, Shelby County has reported 11,059 cases of COVID-19 with 365 hospitalizations and 187 deaths during the pandemic. There are 10,851 Shelby County residents total who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

Throughout Ohio, there have been 2,681,437 total cases of COVID-19, with 114,443 hospitalizations, 13,426 intensive care admissions and 38,266 resident deaths.

In Shelby County, 18,531 people have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, which is 38.14% of the population and up nine people since last week. Currently, 269 children ages 5 to 11 have started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with 695 children ages 12 to 17 having started or completed COVID-19 vaccinations.

Statewide, 7,295,208 people have been vaccinated, which is 62.41% of the population. All Ohioans 5 and older are eligible for vaccination.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov and www.shelbycountyhealthdept.org.

By Blythe Alspaugh

