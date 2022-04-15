Spreading their wings

Amos Memorial Public Library Youth Services Assistant Jessica Brunswick, of Sidney, releases one of several butterflies on the library’s patio on Friday, April 15. The butterflies were grown from caterpillars at the library where kids were able to watch their metamorphosis. A group of kids helped release the butterflies that were swept away by strong wings.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News