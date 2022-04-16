125 years

April 16, 1897

The office of the Wagner House is being handsomely papered.

Co. L. of the Third regiment of the National Guard will not make the trip to New York for the dedication of the Grant Memorial as it has been hoped. It was learned today that Companies G and I, of Dayton Company D, of Springfield and Company B, of Urbana, will make the trip. These companies are all located along the line of the Erie railroad which will carry them free.

Harry Binkley left this morning for Troy, where he has a position with the Troy Electric Light Co.

100 years

April 16, 1922

During the past few days, numerous fans have been trying to help the Elks secure a baseball park. The management has finally decided to purchase the ground located just north of the Jimtown powerhouse. It is thought to be an excellent location. However, the cost of the ground is quite high, and the management will need help from the community.

Reports received relative to the stage of the river following the heavy rains of last night indicate the water is slowly rising and had reached the nine-foot state. This is three feet below flood stage. Persons along the river lowlands were making arrangements to move if the water got much higher.

75 years

April 16, 1947

The possibility of having Frank Lucas’ song, “Good Old Ohio,” declared the official song of the state appeared out of the picture after the house education committee last night postponed further consideration of the bill proposed by Rep. Roy Harmony, of Shelby County, to have the song officially labeled.

Lee Kaufman has been elected president of the newly formed chapter of Masque and Gavel at Sidney High School. Serving with him will be: Bob Dormire, vice president; Marilyn Beck, secretary, and Mary Ann Benjamin, treasurer.

50 years

April 16, 1972

A small twister, producing winds between 100 and 200 miles per hour, lifted the roof off an old school building on Sidney-Plattsville Road about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, scattering debris along a two-mile area. Vela Hatfield, owner of the old Plattsville school property, told Shelby County sheriff’s deputies he heard a “roar” and then saw the roof spin off the building.

CINCINNATI – It was a happy bunch of players who chattered away in the clubhouse Sunday after the Cincinnati Reds buried the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-1 before a rain-marred “bat day” turnout of 16,410 at Riverfront Stadium.

25 years

April 16, 1997

ANNA – This year’s prom for Anna High School juniors and seniors will be “A Night to Remember.” Those vying for king are: Anthony Berner, William Inman, Brad Koverman, Matthew Pettus, Kurt Snider, and Tim Zimpfer. The candidates for queen are: Amy Barhorst, Julia Bensman, Marcia Buehler, Krista Halter, Leslie Locker and Nicole Shreves.

Jeff Dunson paced a field of more than 80 participants in Saturday’s Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Membership Assistance Run-Walk. Dunson completed the 5K course in 16:37. His pace was about a minute faster than that of second-place finisher Dan Doyle. The top female runners were Julie Barhorst (23:01) and Terrie Schwaiger. Ed Miller was the top walker with a time of 17:08. The top woman walker was Ann Hesseman (41:12).

Sidney High School will present its annual musical Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This year’s musical will be “Fiddler on the Roof.” Playing the lead roles this year are the following students: Dan Kimbler – Tevye and Amanda Edmonds – Golde (Tevye’s wife).

Fort Loramie-area resident Roger Bender received the Award of Distinction – the highest honor accorded by the Community Blood Center of Dayton. Bender was selected due to his “long and unwavering commitment” to the blood needs of Shelby County patients. His 104 volunteer blood donations make Bender a 13-gallon donor

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

