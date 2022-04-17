Nicole Stone, 11-months-old, takes stock of her egg haul during the Sidney Alive Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare. The egg hunt was held on the courtsquare. Nicole is the daughter of Molly and Arthur Stone.

Aiden Franklin, 3, runs to put an Easter egg into a bucket held by his uncle, Dylan Coverstone, both of Sidney, during the Sidney Alive Easter egg hunt on the courtsquare. The egg hunt was held on the courtsquare. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

