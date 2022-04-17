Jackson Center Hall of Fame

John “Johnny” L. Regula, left, of Ostrander, shakes hands with Acel Ambos, of Wapakoneta, during the Jackson Center Education Foundation’s 23 annual honors event on at the Jackson Center American Legion on Saturday, April 16. Regula was inducted into the foundation’s Hall of Honor. Ambos’ deceased father, Robert L. Ambos was also inducted into the Hall of Honor. Regula was crowned Shelby County Fair King in 1974. Regula has been the lead auctioneer for the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions for the last 25 years. Robert L. Ambos served in WWII. He served on the JC Town Council, was a Trustee and Deacon for the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Montra and helped raise money for the Jackson Center Rescue Squad by performing at the Gee Haw Shows held at the Jackson Center High School.

Retired Jackson Center Local Schools teacher Joyce E. Wildermuth speaks about the importance of preventing communism from being taught in schools during her acceptance speech after receiving the Teachers Touch Lives award. Wildermuth was awarded during the Jackson Center Education Foundation’s 23 annual honors event on Saturday, April 16. The event was held at the Jackson Center American Legion. Wildermuth spent her 35 year teaching career working for Jackson Center Local Schools. She taught science, biology, physiology, psychology and Sociology. John Regula was one of her students.

Standing, left to right, are Jackson Center Education Foundation President Mitch Keith, Morgan Huber, 17, and John Lenhart, all of Jackson Center. Huber was awarded $2,500 from the American Farmers Grows Communities Scholarship during Jackson Center Education Foundation’s 23 annual honors event.

