Gathering eggs at Julia Lamb Park

Nikita Harris, right, 2, reacts to finding an Easter egg as her father, Nicholas Harris, both of Sidney, holds her Easter basket during an Easter egg hunt put on by the Sidney First United Methodist Church at Julia Lamb Park on Sunday, April 17. Nikita is also the daughter of Tammy Harris.

Ty Wooddell, 2, of Pasco, gathers Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt put on by the Sidney First United Methodist Church at Julia Lamb Park on Sunday, April 17. Ty is the son of Jordan and Misty Wooddell.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_1437.jpg Ty Wooddell, 2, of Pasco, gathers Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt put on by the Sidney First United Methodist Church at Julia Lamb Park on Sunday, April 17. Ty is the son of Jordan and Misty Wooddell. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nikita Harris, right, 2, reacts to finding an Easter egg as her father, Nicholas Harris, both of Sidney, holds her Easter basket during an Easter egg hunt put on by the Sidney First United Methodist Church at Julia Lamb Park on Sunday, April 17. Nikita is also the daughter of Tammy Harris.