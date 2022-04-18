Three injured in crash

Port Jefferson and Sidney firefighters carry an injured person from a car to a waiting ambulance. Three people were injured in a one vehicle crash at around 11 p.m. on the 6000 block of Pasco-Montra Road. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News