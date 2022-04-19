125 years

April 19, 1897

The Easter ball of the kindergarten club, given in the armory last night exceeded any previous effort of the club. There were over 125 couples present and 89 couples took part. “Ditch Band” furnished excellent music.

———

S.B. Floeter, of Lima, general superintendent of the C.H. & D. railroad, was here yesterday, looking after some improvements that are to be made around the depot here. Large plots of grass will be made at the north and south ends of the new depot. Oak Avenue will be extended past the rear of the depot and a place along the rear made for the hitching of carriages and drays.

100 years

April 19, 1922

Miss Ruth Whipple, of Portland, Ind., grand inspector for the Delta Theta Tau sorority was in Sidney over the weekend. During her stay, she was the guest of Miss LaDonna Hoban. She expressed herself as well pleased with the progress of Alpha Gamma chapter since its installation in April 1921.

———

At the Ohio District meeting of Kiwanis International held in Columbus last week, a resolution was adopted to the effect that the district would take along to the International convention in Toronto next summer, the Sidney Municipal band as its official musical organization. It was estimated that it would cost the district $2,000 to send the band. Representatives of the Sidney club in attendance at the meeting pledged themselves to raise $800.

75 years

April 19, 1947

Appointment of three provisional sergeants in the city police department were announced today by service Director E.D. Aneshansley on instructions of Mayor W.W. Wheeler under authority of city council ordinance adopted last Jan. 27. Patrolmen named provisional sergeants are: Clarence A. Rable, John L. Warner, and Orville T. Wiley.

———

A charmed audience left Sidney High School auditorium last evening, chuckling still under the spell of the senior class play, “What a Life.” Members of the cast included Nancy Foster, Robert Casper, Rolland Swonger, Carlene Miller, Robert Althoff, Eleanor Aschenbach, Phyllis Knoop, Charles Abbott, Lee Kaufman, Mary Jo Lippincott, Dolores Taylor, George Long, Helen Jo Lerch, Ralph Cole, Marilyn Beck, Robert Dormire, Alberta Laws, Virginia Gross, Dorothy Fronsoe, Wilson Taglieber and Ralph Hildebrand.

50 years

April 19, 1972

The Shelby County Board of Education will be moving into new headquarters by Aug. 15 – providing everything goes smoothly. Shelby County commissioners said Tuesday they are preparing to sign a five-year lease with Watkins Realty Co. of Sidney for a new two-story office complex to house county school staffs. The building will be located on East Court Street, across from Kocher Lumber Co.

25 years

April 19, 1997

Fairlawn Local Schools is the beneficiary of a large monetary endowment to be used for giving post-secondary school scholarships to Fairlawn High School graduates, school officials said today. The Robert and Thelma Sargeant family of Sidney has donated “a substantial allocation” to the Sidney Community Foundation for the purpose of funding scholarships for Fairlawn graduates to attend colleges or other places of advanced training.

———

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) – Miami University’s board of trustees adopted “RedHawks” today as the nickname for the school’ athletic teams. The name was adopted on a unanimous voice vote. There was no discussion. Miami used Redskins as a nickname for 68 years. But last year, the Miami Indian Tribe of Oklahoma withdrew its support and asked the school to drop the name because some perceived it to be a racial slur.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

