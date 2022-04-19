Spring Card Party planned

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having its annual Spring Card Party on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 1–4 p.m. Doors will open at 12:30p p.m. The event open to the public to anyone age 50 or better.

Admission is $7 per person and includes light lunch refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings.

There will be card games of every kind including but not limited to: Bid Euchre, Bridge, Turn Up Euchre, Hand & Foot and Pinochle just to name a few.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. For more information, contact the Center at 937-492-5266.