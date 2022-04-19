Flint’s TV building torn down

On Tuesday, April 19, an excavator tears into the old Flint’s TV and Appliances buildings located at 212 and 216 E. North St. The property was purchased by the Shelby County Libraries. The Amos Memorial Public Library plans, in the immediate future, to make the area a green space for outdoor programming and a space for patrons to use. The green space will act as a replacement for the green space the library lost due to its expansion in 2016.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News