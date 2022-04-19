Heating and cooling units donated

ANNA — Wells Brothers Inc. of Anna, owned by brothers Jerry and Curt Wells, has donated heating and cooling units to the American Legion Post 446 of Anna and Botkins. The units were dedicated to honor the memory of the Wells brothers’ father, William “Bill” Wells, and their uncles, Jack Wells and Fred Wells, all of whom served the USA and were members of Post 446.

Per Pat Kormanik the “Legion wishes to thank the Wells brothers for their generosity! We are very grateful and excited in that this puts our Post 446 in a position of making the availability of hall rental a year-round opportunity, which will allow us to expand our ability to make even more contributions to the communities such as Boys State and Girls State sponsorships, Botkins and Anna school scholarships and assist the local Boy Scout organizations.”

For rental information call Jim Koppin at 937-394-2824 or 937-622-2158.