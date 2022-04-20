125 years

April 20, 1897

A party of 12 bicyclists from Covington took dinner at the Sidney House yesterday.

———

The Florentine Hotel is being repapered.

———

John Kuhn, Len Schaff, Frank Gutman and C.B. Williams, of Botkins, say they saw the airship about 10 o’clock last night. It was seen in a northwesterly direction and seemed to be lighted by electricity and appeared to be miles away. The airship craze seems to have hit the area and there are many reports from individuals who assume they have seen the airship. So far, there have been no reports from Sidney.

100 years

April 20, 1922

Stanley Bryan has purchased a part of the property of the Nutt heirs at the southwest corner of the public square. The property acquired is the old homestead on Ohio Avenue and that portion occupied by the Central garage and the Campbell monument works on Court Street. Earl Nutt still retains the property occupied by the Spot, Clark’s Taxi office and the Shearer barbershop.

———

The last concert of the winter season of the series given by the Sidney Municipal Band was presented in the Majestic theatre last evening. Several special features included a quartet composed of Prof. Worrell, Martin Bustetter, Walter McMillin and Dan Lyons, and a xylophone solo by William Kah, the 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. William Kah.

75 years

April 20, 1947

Dr. Frank M. Fletcher, Jr., director of occupational opportunities service at Ohio State University, will be the keynote speaker for the special vocational guidance program scheduled for Thursday evening in the Sidney High School auditorium under the sponsorship of the Sidney Kiwanis Club.

———

Jim Thaman presided over a session of the junior fair board held in the office of County Agent Ralph Munger. Mary Geer served as secretary. The juniors plan to send a letter to the senior fair board seeking repairs on the building used for their exhibits.

50 years

April 20, 1972

James McCracken, of R.R. 2, Piqua, County Road 25A, Shelby County, is slated to compete for the title Ohio Grand Champion School Bus Driver at a contest in Gahanna May 27. McCracken became eligible when he was top driver at the regional contest held Saturday at Stebbins High School, near Dayton.

———

Bridgeview students did a lot of “loading up” Saturday as they collected nearly 30,000 pounds of newspapers and magazines for their school’s paper drive. The papers were taken to a recycling dealer in Dayton. The drive cleared around $120 with the proceeds to be used for school projects.

25 years

April 20, 1997

Longtime Council of Religious Education teacher Marie Cowell of Sidney has been named grand marshal of the MayFest Parade, to be held May 10 starting at 11 a.m., Sharon Wysong, parade co-chairwoman, announced.

———

PHOTO: Denise Norris of St. Paris, a member of the Edison State Art League, hangs her painting for a display being featured this month at Amos Memorial Public Library. Feature artists include: John Miller, Jean Aukerman, Mary Jane Treon, Linda Brandewie, John Heintz, Annie Simpkins-Thompson, Jerry Whited, Herman Thompson, Dorothy Arnie and Elizabeth Garrett.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_Logo-for-SDN-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

