WMVR to have a new owner soon

SIDNEY — Dean Miller Broadcasting Corp., owners of WMVR FM, has announced their intent to sell WMVR to Michelle Stallard, general manager and long time employee of the station.

Radio stations are regulated by the Federal Communications Commission, said Steve Wagner, member of the Board of Directors and station manager of WMVR, and the transaction is currently under review by the FCC. It will not be finalized until the FCC has granted approval.

Toni Stuhlmueller McGill, co-owner of Dean Miller Broadcasting Corp., along with her brother, Dean Stuhlmueller Jr., have kept in the family the station that their father, Dean Stuhlmueller Sr., started in 1965 that broadcasts over a nine county area.

The siblings are glad the station is going to remain “in the family.”

“Selling the station to Michelle is like keeping it in the family. She loves it as much as we do,” said McGill.

“The station will truly be a locally owned, local radio station. I couldn’t be happier for her,” said Stuhlmueller.

Wagner said Stallard has a passion for WMVR and is dedicate to her customers and the community.

“I have worked closely with Michelle for over two years at 1055TAM FM. I have observed her passion for local radio and her dedication to her customers. The station couldn’t be in better hands going forward,” Wagner said.

For Stallard, the purchase is a dream come true.

“I am beyond grateful that the Stuhlmueller Family has entrusted me to carry on the tradition of the local radio station founded by their father. This is really a dream come true for me,” said Stallard.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the sale……..