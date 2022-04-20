Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

• Evolution will play a concert at the Historic Sidney Theatre at 7:30 p.m., as part of Shelby County’s Local Band Series. Tickets are free for Historic Theatre Members and $5 for non-members, and tickets can be purchased at www.Sidneytheatre.org. Doors for the event open at 7 p.m.

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center will host a Bingo night beginning at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo will include 12 games and one speed round. Cost is $15 per person with daubers available for purchase. Concessions will be available. The A.B. Graham Memorial Center is located at 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover. For more information, contact 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

MONDAY, APRIL 25

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Summer PEEP program, to be held June 7 through July 15, begins Monday, April 25. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, OH 45373.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will be having it’s Annual Spring Card Party from 1 to 4 p.m. with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per person and includes a light lunch, refreshments and entry into the door prize drawings. The event is open to the public to anyone age 50 or better. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. For more information, contact 937-492-5266.