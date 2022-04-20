Walk to End Parvo planned

SIDNEY — Registration for the annual SCARF Walk to End Parvo is now open. The walk will be held on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Shelby County courtsquare.

The Walk to End Parvo is held as an educational event for the public to learn more about the deadly Parvo virus and how easily it is prevented. The proceeds from the event are used to assist the Shelby County Animal Shelter with funding of this and other vaccines for the adoptable animals housed there.

The organizers are planning a fun event with more activities including a pet photo shoot, costume contest, and a guest veterinarian speaker, raffle, door prizes and free refreshments. Registration is $20, and entries received by April 29 will include a free Walk to End Parvo T-shirt. Register by visiting www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com, where a person can register online or print off a registration form and mail it in.