SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Maleta Smith Kirk, 60, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jeremy L. Jones, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $288 fine.

Justin L. Aselage, 32, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Richard A. Miller, 58, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donovan C. Lensman, 26, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension, $255 fine.

Briana D. Griffin, 25, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $107 fine.

Linda Carmony, 44, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $165 fine.

Clay Matthew Wildermuth, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Thomas A. Ladd, 34, of Huber Heights, was charged with parking prohibitions, $136 fine.

Kristen Renee Phlipot, 24, of Minster, was charged with operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, assured clear distance and contempt, latter two charges dismissed, $299 fine.

Calib Isaac Nolen, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

William R. Morris, 46, of Minster, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Kyle Webb, 23, of Casstown, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Brett A. Scholes, 38, of Huber Heights, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Sandymar Efrain Jimenez, 46, of Waterloo, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

John E. Shroyer, 50, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joshua N. Fleming, 43, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, dismissed, $76 fine.

Gregory Vaughn Stoutenburgh, 68, of Ecorse, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, amended to lighted lights required, $255 fine.

Darius Goodloe, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Susan Elizabeth Rex, 20, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Austin Gregg, 24, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

Stacy Smith, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Alexander Christopher Mc Duffie, 22, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Misty R. Thompson, 39, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Shana L. Holbrook, 34, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Miranda Kay Diller, 21, of Fort Hood, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deanna Tucker, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Nathaniel Matthew Webb, 20, of Houston, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Isabelle Grace Oiler, 22, of New Richmond, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mark D. Kessler, 60, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Danielle C. Young, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Thomas K. Hesselbrock, 43, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew L. Creasey, 34, of Maplewood, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Tyler Alan Heath, 32, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Alvin Vancil, 63, of Dayton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Roger L. Gross Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $388 fine.

Dianne J. Dilbone, 60, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer Michele Bostick, 49, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dareon Anthony Bair, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $107 fine.

Connie J. Brunswick, 49, of Osgood, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Timothy L. Plantz, 51, of Jackson Center, was charged with no operator’s license, $180 fine.

Erik Martin Nooks, 21, of Dayton, was charged with no operator’s license, seat belt violation and commercial speed, latter charge dismissed, $512 fine.

Chad R. Jettinghoff, 29, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Ashley N. Schmidt, 31, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Wesley T. Jones, 26, of Jackson Center, was charged with fictitious plates, $282 fine.

Kenneth Michael Cochran, 50, of Springfield, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Robert A. Lyme, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

