SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Maleta Smith Kirk, 60, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Jeremy L. Jones, 31, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $288 fine.
Justin L. Aselage, 32, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Richard A. Miller, 58, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Donovan C. Lensman, 26, of Anna, was charged with driving under suspension, $255 fine.
Briana D. Griffin, 25, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, $107 fine.
Linda Carmony, 44, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $165 fine.
Clay Matthew Wildermuth, 27, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Thomas A. Ladd, 34, of Huber Heights, was charged with parking prohibitions, $136 fine.
Kristen Renee Phlipot, 24, of Minster, was charged with operating motor vehicle without financial responsibility, assured clear distance and contempt, latter two charges dismissed, $299 fine.
Calib Isaac Nolen, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
William R. Morris, 46, of Minster, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Kyle Webb, 23, of Casstown, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Brett A. Scholes, 38, of Huber Heights, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Sandymar Efrain Jimenez, 46, of Waterloo, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
John E. Shroyer, 50, of Degraff, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Joshua N. Fleming, 43, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, dismissed, $76 fine.
Gregory Vaughn Stoutenburgh, 68, of Ecorse, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, amended to lighted lights required, $255 fine.
Darius Goodloe, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.
Susan Elizabeth Rex, 20, of Lima, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Austin Gregg, 24, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.
Stacy Smith, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Alexander Christopher Mc Duffie, 22, of Pompano Beach, Florida, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Misty R. Thompson, 39, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Shana L. Holbrook, 34, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Miranda Kay Diller, 21, of Fort Hood, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Deanna Tucker, of Sidney, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.
Nathaniel Matthew Webb, 20, of Houston, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Isabelle Grace Oiler, 22, of New Richmond, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mark D. Kessler, 60, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Danielle C. Young, 48, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.
Thomas K. Hesselbrock, 43, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew L. Creasey, 34, of Maplewood, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Tyler Alan Heath, 32, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Alvin Vancil, 63, of Dayton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Roger L. Gross Jr., 56, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $388 fine.
Dianne J. Dilbone, 60, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jennifer Michele Bostick, 49, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dareon Anthony Bair, 28, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $107 fine.
Connie J. Brunswick, 49, of Osgood, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Timothy L. Plantz, 51, of Jackson Center, was charged with no operator’s license, $180 fine.
Erik Martin Nooks, 21, of Dayton, was charged with no operator’s license, seat belt violation and commercial speed, latter charge dismissed, $512 fine.
Chad R. Jettinghoff, 29, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Ashley N. Schmidt, 31, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.
Wesley T. Jones, 26, of Jackson Center, was charged with fictitious plates, $282 fine.
Kenneth Michael Cochran, 50, of Springfield, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Robert A. Lyme, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
