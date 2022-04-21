125 years

April 21, 1897

The new board of education organized last evening, electing John H. Taft, president, and Dr. C.E. Johnston, clerk. The treasurer, W.M. Crozier, holds over until next September when his successor is elected.

———

C.C. Barnett, of Cincinnati, formerly of this city, has taken a position in the office of the Sidney School Furniture Co., where he was formerly employed and will remain here.

———

The Pampel pond near Dawson, which was recently drained and all the fish removed, was restocked yesterday with bass, catfish and sunfish. These fish were secured from the neighboring ponds by drag net. A number of Sidney people went out to assist in the re-stocking operation.

100 years

April 21, 1922

City Solicitor H.H. Needles filed an injunction suit in common pleas court this morning, enjoining the Safety Director H.A. Morris and the Ohio Traffic Post Co. from erecting the proposed traffic posts at the four corners of the public square. Opposition to the proposal had been developing over the past several days.

———

Offices of Division 7 of the State Highway Department, now located in Urbana, will be moved to Sidney, on May 1. Offices have been secured here in the former Mathers home near the post office. Two rooms on the first floor of the home will serve as offices. R.S. Frame is division engineer and will move here.

75 years

April 21, 1947

“Touchdown,” a four-act comedy was given its initial presentation last evening by the senior class at Holy Angels High School. With a double cast enacting the roles, the second presentation will be made tonight. Members of the cast are: Ronald Meyer, Louis Kerber, Jacque Frantz, Jerry Wills, Eugene Steinke, John Dunson, Thomas Breslin, John Eshman, Lawrence Sherman, Eugene Hussey, Richard Daniels, James Romaker, Thomas Kelly, Joseph Wagner, Charles Nicholson, Loyell Martin, Thomas Tompkins, Frances Bouquot, Rita Staley, Catherine Raterman, Mary E. Klipstine, Mary Lou Schwaiger, Catherine DeVelvis, Ann Hunter, Ruth Ann Bensman, Rosemary Lauterbur, Barbara Meyer, Mary Beth Hibner, Betty Poeppelman, Margery Sherman, and Rita Wesbecher.

———

Announcement of the sale of the Jenkins Miami Market, corner of North Miami Avenue and Kossuth Street, to Regis Rousseau, was made today by Emory Jenkins, proprietor of the store. Rousseau has had some eight years experience in the grocery business with Kroger Co. Jenkins will devote full time to his DeGraff Creamery route.

50 years

April 21, 1972

JACKSON CENTER – The senior class of Jackson Center High School will present “We Shook the Family Tree” at 8 p.m. Friday in the school auditorium. Members of the cast are: Tom Mann, Gene Gerber, Gerald Gerber, Gary Frankart, Johnrobert Teets, Debi Rhinehart, Robin Rairdon, Celonda Howell, Cheryl Allenbaugh, Denise Leininger, Sheri Metz, Ron Maloon, Wanda Metz, Nancy McCalla and Cindy Zwiebel.

25 years

April 21, 1997

PHOTO: A carriage ride and crowning of the king and queen were all part of the Anna High School prom Saturday night. Shown are: Nick Howell, Leslie Locker, Janica Harshbarger and Josh Howell. Queen and king, Amy Barhorst and Will Inman shared the first dance after being crowned.

———

ANNA – In the near future, Anna High School government teacher Richard Ansley might be teaching students at Fort Loramie, Botkins High School science teacher Margie Heitbrink might be instructing students at Minster, and teachers from Russia might take classes offered by Ashland College. A new state pilot program could outfit classrooms in Auglaize and Shelby counties with two-way audio and visual equipment for long-distance learning.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

