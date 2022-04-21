New Bremen BOE approves contracts, graduating seniors

NEW BREMEN – As the school year draws to a close, the New Bremen Board of Education approved renewal of various employment contracts and new hires. They also approved the list of 2021-22 graduating seniors at their April 20 meeting.

Jill Ahlers, New Bremen Local School District treasurer, has had her contract renewed for the next five years, effective Aug. 1, 2022.

A new hire, Taylor Heckman, will serve in a new position of assistant treasurer-Education Management Information System (EMIS) coordinator, effective May 9, 2022. An initial contract will be in effect from May 9,2022 – July 31, 2022 followed by a 3-year contract which will be in effect from Aug. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2025.

Heckman’s duties include acting as liaison between their district and their district’s Information Technology Center (ITC), interpreting EMIS reporting requirements for their school district, ensuring the accuracy, completeness, and transfer of district, building, staff, student, course and financial data to EMIS.

EMIS is a statewide data collection system for Ohio’s primary and secondary education, including demographic information, attendance, course information, financial data, and test results.

Also, Emily Clinehens was hired as an K-12 innovative technology teacher and Mackenzie Howell was hired as a tutor for the 2022-23 school year.

There were a total of contract renewals for 12 certified employees and nine classified employees. Also, 54 supplemental contracts were approved.

The board also approved the list of 64 seniors graduating on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Events planned include a 1:30 p.m. baccalaureate service at James F. Dicke Auditorium and a 2:30 p.m. commencement exercise at the New Bremen high school gym.

In other action, the board approved the adoption the NIST Cybersecurity Framework Version 1. The computer program will be used to control potential hacking of the school technology system.

Junior-senior Principal Marcus Overman said there are ongoing meetings with sophomores to discuss changes to the National Honor Society application and eligibility criteria. In order to be eligible for NHS, students must now have 30 hours of documented service and leadership activities on top of their 3.5 GPA. A teacher panel will be put together to discuss applications this year.

Overman said he also has arranged a Zoom Meeting with Dr. Scott Grant to discuss the implications of the pending Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) legislation and how it can affect the school and students.

He congratulated the school’s FFA chapter for being named a Top Ten Chapter in Ohio for the fourth year. He added there are 200 chapters in the state of Ohio.

He said Lydia Heckman, the New Bremen’s Franklin B. Walter recipient, was named the Auglaize County award winner. She will move onto the state banquet in May. He noted this is the second New Bremen winner in the past three years.

He said he is in the process of scheduling interviews for the week of May 2 for the positions of sixth-grade language arts and K-6 Physical Education and plan to have recommendations for the May school board meeting.

Finally, he noted that the fourth nine weeks interim reports went home April 13.

Elementary principal Diane Kramer reported that they are excited to add the new innovative technology teacher to elementary scheduling. She said students in grades K-6 will have weekly lessons in the Komminsk Center on innovative technology programs and learn how to utilize the equipment for implementation into the curriculum.

She said all English Language Arts state testing is complete and fifth-grade students will take the science test on April 21 and math state tests will be completed the week of April 25.

Summer intervention session is also planned for June and July. Students in grades K-6 have been invited for a total of 18 hours of small group intervention.

Kramer said she and the elementary district leadership team and the elementary teaching staff are working on goals for the 2022-2023 school year which focus on working with the new dyslexia bill, school safety, Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports/Character Education, and technology.

Athletic Director Chad Wells listed the following upcoming athletic events:

Baseball – sectionals week of May 14

Softball – sectionals week of May 7

Track District – May 16 – May 21

Track Regional – May 25 – May 28

Track State – June 3 – June 4

OHSAA referendum voting: May 1– May 15

The next board meeting is May 18 at 7 p.m. in the Komminsk Innovation Center.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

