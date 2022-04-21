Jacob Lochard, Sidney, left is given a tour of Clear Creek Farm Home for Children by Chad Gessler, Sidney, Thursday morning, April 21. Lochard is a new member of the board of trustees at the Home for Children. Gessler is the executive director at Clear Creek. Lochard has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Northern University.
