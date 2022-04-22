125 years

April 22, 1897

The Bimel Carriage Co. is just now one of the busiest factories in the city. During the past few months, the huge plant has become a perfect hive of industry. Every department is busy and at present 80 people are employed in the shop. The present output of the factory runs from 15 to 20 vehicles per day. Last week the employees formed what is known as the Bimel Carriage Company Mutual Aid Association to take care of employees in event of sickness or disability.

———

A good-sized crowd gathered at the assembly room of the courthouse last evening to listen to a discussion of bimetallism by O.A. Phelps, of California. Mr. Phelps has grown old in the silver cause, having been an earnest advocate of its unlimited use as money for the past 18 years.

100 years

April 22, 1922

“Stop Thief,” the junior class play at Sidney High School, won high praises when it was presented for the first time last evening in the school auditorium. Members of the cast include: Pauline Barber, Virginia Steadman, LaBreita Forrar, Bernice Sargeant, Betty Bates, Robert DeWeese, James Russell, Wilbur McVay, Thomas Shreves, Donald Gasaway, William Carper, Herman Thie, Irvin Niswonger, Franklin Smith, William Geer, Robert Frazier, Arlie Miller, and Thomas Miller.

———

A new hotel is to be erected on Orchard Island at Indian Lake. The new structure will have 46 double rooms and a convention hall to accommodate 200 people. It is to be constructed near the Coliseum.

75 years

April 22, 1947

Miss Marjorie Wagner, South Main Avenue, has been named house chairman for Hepburn Hall, at Miami University, Oxford, where she is a second-year student. Miss Wagner, who will serve in that post next year, is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Karl J. Wagner.

———

Gene Steinke and Tom Bowman were given awards last night at the annual Holy Angels Mothers Club athletic banquet held at the school. Steinke received the Sidney Yellow Jackets Booster club award for the “most valuable player” during the year.

———

Five Sidney High school pupils made the fifth six-week honor roll with four-point averages. They are: Barbara Seving, junior; Ellen Gerhold, sophomore; Barbara Glore and Phyllis Hatcher, freshmen; Naomi Patrosky, seventh grade.

50 years

April 22, 1972

Mark Pulfer and Mark Cottrel, two members of the Fairlawn Future Farmers of America, will represent their chapter at the upcoming state convention to be held April 28 and 29 in Columbus. Mark Pulfer, a freshman, has been selected to play in the All-Ohio FFA band. Mark Cottrel, a senior at Fairlawn, is competing for the state specialty award.

———

NEW BREMEN – Auglaize County Council for Retarded Children re-elected officers at a meeting Thursday night in the Retarded Children’s School at New Bremen. Officers are: Mrs. Chris Finkenbine, Botkins, president; Mrs. Don Kettler, New Bremen, vice president; Mrs. George Coffield, Sidney, secretary; and Vic Wyen, New Bremen, treasurer.

25 years

April 22, 1997

Ralph Abbott is still bubbling about his performance in the American Bowling Congress (ABC) Ohio State Seniors Bowling Tournament, even though the actual games were bowled back around Thanksgiving. It was a feat that can only be called amazing that has Abbott waiting to go to Reno, Nev., to compete in the national seniors event later this year. Each competitor bowled two three-game series. Abbott’s first ended up 734, highlighted by an opening game of 279. His other two games were 209 and 246. His second series was a 712 on games of 255, 257, and 200.

———

Sidney High Schools prom court includes queen candidate: Jennifer Cable, Denyse Pamela Couchot, Wendy King, Samantha Newman, Lindsi Presser, Emily Scheu, and Erica Thompson. The senior men nominated for king are: Luke Allen, Josh DeVelvis, Derik Goffena, David Nufrio, Doug Saunders, Sameer Shrotriya and Ryan Wheeler.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

