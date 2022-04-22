Camp Encourage returns to Darke county community

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice will host Camp Encourage: Colors, Coping, & Connection on Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18.

This complimentary workshop is for children who have experienced the death of someone they loved and provides them a place to come together in an atmosphere of love and acceptance.

This year’s Camp Encourage will be presented in a workshop format with three different time slots to choose from: Friday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Friday, June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m.; or Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop is open to any child ages 6 to 15, courtesy of EverHeart Hospice.

Colors, Coping, & Connection will guide children to cope through creative adventures with hands-on activities and a meal. Each session will be held outdoors at their Greenville Office located at 1350 N. Broadway St. Camp Encourage has been a longstanding event at EverHeart Hospice since 2000. With a core value of being community-focused, Camp Encourage is just one of the many ways EverHeart reaches out to serve area communities.

Sarah DePoy, camp director and bereavement coordinator with EverHeart Hospice, is looking forward to bringing back camp this year, as they have been unable to hold it in person for the past two years due to COVID.

“I am very excited to be able to host camp in person again! Although camp will look different than previous years, the goal is still the same, to provide children with the tools and support they need through their grieving process,” DePoy said.

Erica Wood, business development specialist with EverHeart, shared that camp would not be possible if not for the generous donors and their donations to camp each year.

“The donations we receive from grants and contributions truly make a difference by allowing us to think of new activities we can provide for the kids to help them on their journey through grief. We want to thank everyone who has donated over the years to Camp Encourage,” Wood said.

Applications are available online at www.everhearthospice.org under “News and Events, Camp Encourage.” For more information, contact Camp Director Sarah DePoy at 937-316-0005.