Dammeyer recognized for accomplishments

CELINA — Carolyn Dammeyer, of Celina, formerly of St. Henry, has received recognition for her achievements at Western Southern Financial Group.

Her office is in Celina where she works as a sales and financial representative. Dammeyer has qualified for the Gold Medallion Club, Premier Group, and the Field Advisory Board based on her outstanding sales production and business persistence. She is among the top life insurance-based service professionals who must meet strict ethical and production requirements to qualify.

Western Southern Financial Group is home based in Cincinnati and one of the top rated financial institutions.

Dammeyer will be attending the Leaders Sales Convention in Palm Beach, Florida.