On the agendas

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. in the Workforce Hanger. The purpose of the meeting is to change the date of the May 2022 meeting to from May 9 to May 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in the high school office conference room. An executive session will be held to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance setting the rates and charges for admission to the municipal pool; a resolution authorizing the village administrator and fiscal officer to elect to take the standard allowance of up to $10,000 as the amount of revenue loss for use for the provision of governmental services; discuss the Smart Meter safety fact sheet; hear committee reports; department reports and the administrator’s report.

The Finance Committee will be meeting in council chambers prior to this meeting at 6:30 p.m. to review the March monthly financial statements.

Edison Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday, April 27, at 2 p.m. in person at the Piqua campus and via Zoom online video conference.

Items on the agenda include approval of full time faculty promotion; approval of a tuition increase for fall 2022; a report from the president; a course costing report; a monitoring report; trustee committee reports; and trustee open forum.