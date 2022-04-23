125 years

April 23, 1897

Rev. Paul Price held his last meeting in the Baptist church last night. The church was packed to its utmost capacity. The series of meetings have been very successful and have done much good. Up to last night, 50 persons had joined the church.

———

The musical entertainment given by the pupils of the Sidney schools at the I.O.O.F Hall last evening was fairly well attended and all who were there enjoyed it. The entertainment was given for the purpose of securing funds with which to buy an organ for the Third Ward school building.

———

James Sollenberger has taken a position as stenographer in the office of the Hon. George A. Marshall.

100 years

April 23, 1922

Miss Vera Schofield, daughter of Mrs. Anna Schofield, of West Avenue, was voted the most popular girl in Sidney High School in a recent contest conducted by the Junior-Senior Literary Society. Miss Schofield is a senior and is secretary and treasurer of the class.

———

The Turtle Creek Egg and Poultry Producers Association will meet at the township house on Wednesday. Mrs. Daniel Roman will demonstrate the proper method of grading and packing eggs for shipment.

75 years

April 23, 1947

Horsemen from several states are expected to be in Sidney on July 26 and 27 for a horse show at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, plans for which got underway this week. Frank Amann was elected president of the organization planning the show, with W.R. Minton named vice president; Mrs. Carl Carter, treasurer, Mrs. L.E. Meckstroth, executive secretary, and Mrs. George Limbert, secretary for the show.

———

Thirteen teams announced their intention last night to participate in the Harmon field softball program this season. Their intentions were made known at a meeting of the representatives of the teams with the members of the softball commission. Two leagues will be formed – one an Industrial league and the other a Commercial league.

———

Approximately 225 students from Sidney High School attended the first vocational guidance clinic sponsored by the Sidney Kiwanis Club held last night at the high school. A total of 26 seminars were staffed by local business and industrial men to counsel with the students. Speakers from Ohio State University participated in the general sessions.

50 years

April 23, 1972

Members of the Women’s Society of Christian Service of the First United Methodist Church heard Mrs. J. Oliver Amos at their April dinner meeting. Mrs. Amos reviewed her recent trip to Israel through slides and narrative. She showed some interesting mementos, and spoke of life in the Holy Land.

25 years

April 23, 1997

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Football coach John Cooper, in charge of the biggest athletic money-maker at Ohio State, now makes more money than any other Buckeye coach. Cooper, who is paid a base salary of $163,000, had his salary raised Friday by Ohio State athletics director Andy Geiger. The move came after Jim O’Brien was hired as head men’s basketball coach with a package reportedly totaling $650,000 a year. The Columbus Dispatch cited sources who said Cooper now will make around $675,000 this year, up by $100,000 over what he made a year ago when Ohio State went 11-1, grabbed a share of the Big Ten title and won the Rose Bowl.

———

Pursuing a major strategic goal, Wilson Memorial Hospital has begun discussions toward joining a partnership formed by two Dayton hospitals, said Michael T. Moore, Wilson president and chief executive officer. The partnership, Premier Health Partners, is an affiliation between Miami Valley Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital of Dayton. Under the partnership, both hospitals share health-care services to save money while both hospitals retain their identities in the respective communities.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

