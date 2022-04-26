125 years

April 26, 1897

The commissioners this morning contracted with the waterworks trustees for water at the children’s home. Water for fire protections is to be furnished free. To make the connection, the water mains will be extended south on Main Avenue to the south end of Graceland cemetery and then across the river to the home. Cost of putting in the mains will be borne by the commissioners except the extension on Main Avenue.

———

August Wise of Loramies, had a horse killed by lightning yesterday afternoon. Wise was in his buggy a mile north of Wyant (Newport) on the pike when overtaken by a shower. He was about to drive into Barger’s barn when the horse was killed. Wise was not injured although terribly frightened.

100 years

April 26, 1922

Vice President Coolidge was among those notables forced to flee their accommodation when fire swept the top floor of the New Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C.

———

The Sidney Oil and Gas Co. and the Piqua Oil and Gas Co., operating on the W.A. Graham farm, northwest of Sidney, met at the gas well Sunday afternoon to demonstrate to the people of Sidney the amount of gas that is available at the well. The stockholders feel they have gas in paying quantities near Sidney and have good investment in gas.

———

At the regular meeting of the city council last night, the petition of the City Federation of Women’s Clubs for a garbage disposal plant was referred to the finance committee for additional investigation.

75 years

April 26, 1947

Plans for the operation of the police department under the new arrangements for three sergeants were discussed last evening at a meeting attended by Mayor W.W. Wheeler, Police Chief William O’Leary, City Solicitor E.J. Garmhausen, Sergeants Clarence Rable, John W. Warner, and Orvill Wiley.

———

The office of Dr. H.E. Crimm, on the fourth floor of the Ohio building, was broken into sometime last night. Some files were disturbed, but the narcotics supply was undisturbed.

———

By a unanimous decision, the court of appeals today ruled that the state superintendent of education abused his discretion in refusing to transfer the East Salem Township School district to the Sidney City School district when he was requested to do so in 1944. The decision reverses the one handed down by the Shelby County Common Pleas Court in the case of Carl F. Smith, Maplewood, vs. Kenneth C. Ray, then state superintendent, and the Shelby County Board of Education.

50 years

April 26, 1972

Robert D. Ruther, Northern Division manager for the Dayton Power & Light Co., has been named to fill the vacancy on the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce board of directors created by the death of Paul Clark on March 28.

———

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. – Officials at Brooke Army Medical Center report that former President Lyndon B. Johnson continues to recover without problems from his April 7 heart attack. The officials said, however, they still do not know when Johnson will be allowed to return to his ranch.

25 years

April 26, 1997

Shane Dulin captured first place at the Midwest Ceramic Association art show this month at Hara Arena in Dayton. The distinction earned the Houston High School senior a $2,500 scholarship.

———

JACKSON CENTER – Under the direction of prom adviser Cathy Tenney, juniors at Jackson Center have begun transforming the high school gm in preparation for this year’s prom. Queen candidates are: Stacy Arnold, Tara Dodds, and Alison Oakley. King candidates are: Chad Burch, Thad Fark, and Mark Gariety.

———

Doris Blackston, the first woman mayor of Sidney, has been named to the state’s Senior Citizens Hall of Fame, Gov. George V. Voinovich announced today.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

