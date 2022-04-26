Man sentenced for theft from Anna IGA Market

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court handed down several sentences during the week of March 7 for theft, domestic violence, drug trafficking and pandering obscenity involving a minor, among other charges.

Jimmie C. Allen, 58, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, $1,500 in restitution and completion of the Thinking for a Change program with 45 days of jail credit for theft, a fifth-degree felony. From June 2021 through Sept. 2, 2021, Allen stole food and merchandise from the Anna IGA Market totaling between $1,000 and $7,500.

Chase Spencer Gilliam-Beale, 19, of Englewood, was recently sentenced to five years of community control with two days of jail credit as well as time at the WORTH Center or other Community Based Correctional Facility (CBCF). He must also obtain a GED. This resulted from a charge of possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Law enforcement seized $104,312.17 in cash that was determined to be contraband, and a motor vehicle could also be seized in the future if it is found to belong to Gilliam-Beale. He was initially indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, two counts of trafficking in drugs, a third and fifth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. One count of trafficking in drugs was amended to possession of drugs, and the other charges were dismissed. Gilliam-Beale fled from a police officer in a motor vehicle at excessive speeds and prepared marijuana and Oxycodone for transport and distribution in bags.

Michael R. Finley, 33, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of community control with 41 days of jail credit for failure to provide a change of address, a fourth-degree felony. Finley was previously convicted of compelling prostitution, gross sexual imposition, and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, which are third-degree felonies, in Miami County.

Jeffrey A. Young, 40, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with 94 days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release probation for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Young was initially indicted on domestic violence for punching, striking and choking and adult female who was a family or household member, a third-degree felony. Young was previously convicted of two counts of domestic violence in Logan County, both third-degree felonies.

Daniel K. Boyd, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to 36 months in prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with one day of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release probation for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, which are third-degree felonies. Boyd was initially indicted on five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all second and third-degree felonies, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, but two charges were dismissed.

Bailey A. Schutte, 23, of Sidney, was sentenced to 15 to 19 years in prison at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with one day of jail credit and five years mandatory post-release probation for four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all of which are second-degree felonies, and tier-II sex offenses. Schutte was initially indicted on 19 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all of which were either second or fourth-degree felonies. Schutte knowingly downloaded and possessed obscene material on his personal computer and cell phone that had a minor as one of its participants and knowingly created an obscene image of a minor.