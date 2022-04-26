Edison State to host Community Support Services Information Fair

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is hosting a Community Support Services Information Fair on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from noon to 3 p.m. in the Emerson Center at the Piqua Campus. Students, staff, faculty, and community members are invited to attend the free event to learn about local support services and resources.

Scheduled to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Month, the information fair has been established as a one-stop resource for attendees to learn about the support and self-care services available to them. Representatives will be available to answer questions and help guests sign up for the following services:

• Mental health services

• Job and family services

• Addiction services

• Mother and baby services

• Abuse shelters

• Housing assistance

• Utility help

• Food pantries

• Clothing assistance programs

Om Your Day Yoga will hold free chair yoga sessions at 12:30 and 2 p.m. These sessions are accessible to attendees of all fitness levels. The Miami County Park District will present their “Inspired by Nature” health and wellness series at 1 p.m.

Established by Mental Health America in 1949, Mental Health Awareness Month occurs each May. The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Month is “Back to Basics,” which is designed to provide fundamental information on mental health and mental health conditions.

For more information about the Community Support Services Information Fair, email [email protected] or call 937-778-8600.