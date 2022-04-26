SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2021. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Quentin T. Couch, 20, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and speeding, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Stephen W. Brower, 62, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Draven Cain Bobbitt, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Amanda Kristine Matthews, 19, of Aurora, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sara E. Milbourn, 41, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and starting and backing vehicles, latter charge dismissed, $488 fine.

Tanisha D. Sims, 34, of Port Jefferson, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $161 fine.

Amber M. McCullough, 39, of Cridersville, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Simon Ureigh Hicks, 19, of Houston, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Michelle Erin Bremke, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joshua N. Boehm, 42, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Adelheid Elizabeth Soloria, 66, of Fairfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley N. Eichelberger, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Gavin A. Martin, 19, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Tracy M. Katalenic, 54, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roula A. Essaili, 39, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicole Ann Landrum, 34, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Mekya J. Booker, 20, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chris N. Berry, 18, of Southfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Justin Ryan Williams, 29, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ryan P. Osborne, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Matthew Francis O’Connor, 21, of Bloomfield, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Elisabeth Louise Mizner, 34, of Melbourne, Arizona, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nevaeh Merritts, 20, of Fairborn, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alex C. Mishler, 19, of Bloomington, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Byrne McMahon, 21, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel Levy, 53, of Orlando, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alexander David Heuker, 20, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Lynn Michael Maurer, 70, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Danae E. Hendrickson, 41, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Misty D. Green, 40, of Springfield, was charged with seat belt violation, $106 fine.

Shania Jeanne Gibbs, 22, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Jeffrey M. Geesey, 24, of Troy, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Stanley Caswell, 27, of Brighton, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph F. Brown, 44, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica Jean Bowman, 40, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kalyqn G. Gyaneshwar, 61, of Ontario, Canada, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Payton Leanne Engle, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Cheryl Ann Fortney, 57, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Amanda Lofton, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ernie Jo Zakariyah Davis, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Derrell Kevon Jackson, 29, of Columbus, was charged with no operator’s license and contempt, both charges dismissed, $203 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

