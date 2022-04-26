Shelby County Fair Board hears request for youth projects

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board denied a request to permit youth who do not have the housing facilities necessary to complete their projects to use the pony barn for the summer during the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 20.

Joe Moniaci, a Sidney City Council liason, asked the board to consider the request and said that Cody Myers, a vocational agriculture instructor at Sidney High School, and Joe Myers would oversee its use and ensure that the animals were taken care of. The board discussed liability and security of the building and the animals, and the motion to not permit the use of the grounds for the projects was approved.

For this year’s fair, the board approved the pit fee for the rodeo to be $10 and that there will be no charge for the grandstand for the drag racing and human tractor pull events. The lamb and goat weigh in will be May 15 at the fairgrounds, and the rabbit check in will be June 25 at the horse barn on the fairgrounds.

Eugene Schluze, the Fair Board treasurer, mentioned that the insurance bill for 2022 increased by $5,000. The board will also enter into contracts with J&J Brautigam for $9,450 to install eight downspouts, Leckey Concrete for $1,950 to install a 15 feet by 4 feet, 6 inches thick concrete approach on the race barn, and Ticon Paving for $4,316 to repair and sealcoat the damaged area in the Grange Building.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger said that phase two and three of the pavement patching and sealing project is complete, and phase four is 20% complete.

Katie Hughes, the 4-H Extension educator, said that the Junior Fair Board (JFB) will be working out of the Lochard and Booth Buildings during this year’s fair. After the 2022 fair, the Lochard Building will be removed and a new JFB building will be constructed, which will house the JFB and the Sale Committee.

Fair Board members Jake Yinger, Scott Bertsch and Bill Clark attended the District 1 and 2 Spring meeting for the Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) and said that the OFMA expressed concern regarding bird flu and its impact on upcoming fairs.

The next Fair Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 18, at 7 p.m.